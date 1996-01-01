Draw the condensed structure for each of the following:
d. vinyl bromide
e. 1,2-dimethylcyclopentene
f. diallylamine
Master Naming Primary Amines with a bite sized video explanation from JohnnyStart learning
Draw the condensed structure for each of the following:
d. vinyl bromide
e. 1,2-dimethylcyclopentene
f. diallylamine
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
l. 2-methyl-N,N-dimethyl-4-hexanamine
In the context of naming amines, in what type of amine is the atom bonded to two atoms?
Which of the following is the correct IUPAC name for a compound with a cyclohexyl group attached to the nitrogen atom of ?