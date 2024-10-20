Compare the functional groups: The amino group (\(<math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>NH</mi><sub>2</sub></math>\)) is found in amines, the carbonyl group (\(<math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>C</mi><mi>O</mi></math>\)) is found in aldehydes and ketones, and the carboxyl group (\(<math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>COOH</mi></math>\)) is found in carboxylic acids.