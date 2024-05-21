13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Problem 11-39 (e)
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
(e) cyclopentylmethanol + Na2Cr2O7/H2SO4
(f) cyclopentanol + HCl/ZnCl2
(g) n-butanol + HBr
