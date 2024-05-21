13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Problem 11-2 (e)
Predict the products of the reactions of
the following compounds with:
(1) chromic acid or excess sodium hypochlorite with acetic acid.
(2) PCC or NaOCl (1 equivalent) with TEMPO.
(e) cyclohexane
