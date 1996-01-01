24. Carbohydrates
Monosaccharides - Alkylation
Problem 23a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Propose a mechanism for methylation of any one of the hydroxy groups of methyl a-D-glucopyranoside, using NaOH and dimethyl sulfate.
