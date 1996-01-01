What is the correct IUPAC name for the compound with the structure ?
A
Butane
B
Pentane
C
Hexane
D
Propane
1
Identify the number of carbon atoms in the given compound. The structure is CH\_3-CH\_2-CH\_2-CH\_2-CH\_3, which means there are 5 carbon atoms connected in a straight chain.
Recall the IUPAC nomenclature for alkanes, where the name is based on the number of carbon atoms in the longest continuous chain: 1 carbon is methane, 2 is ethane, 3 is propane, 4 is butane, 5 is pentane, and 6 is hexane.
Since the compound has 5 carbon atoms in a continuous chain, the base name will be 'pentane'.
Check for any branches or substituents on the main chain. In this case, the structure is a straight chain with no branches or functional groups, so no additional prefixes or suffixes are needed.
Conclude that the correct IUPAC name for the compound is 'pentane' because it is a straight-chain alkane with five carbon atoms.
