What is the IUPAC name for the compound with the structure ?
A
Pentane
B
Methane
C
Butane
D
Propane
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the given structure. The structure is CH\_3-CH\_2-CH\_2-CH\_3, which contains 4 carbon atoms connected in a straight chain.
Recall the IUPAC nomenclature for alkanes, where the name is based on the number of carbon atoms in the longest chain: 1 carbon = methane, 2 carbons = ethane, 3 carbons = propane, 4 carbons = butane, 5 carbons = pentane, and so on.
Since the longest chain has 4 carbon atoms, the base name of the compound is 'butane'.
Check for any substituents or branches attached to the main chain. In this case, there are none, so no prefixes or locants are needed.
Conclude that the correct IUPAC name for the compound CH\_3-CH\_2-CH\_2-CH\_3 is 'butane'.
Watch next
Master The different parts of an IUPAC name with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny