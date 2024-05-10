12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Williamson Ether Synthesis
Problem 17-70
In Chapter 14, we saw that Agent Orange contains (2,4,5-trichlorophenoxy) acetic acid, called 2,4,5-T. This compound is synthesized by the partial reaction of 1,2,4,5-tetrachlorobenzene with sodium hydroxide, followed by reaction with sodium chloroacetate, ClCH2CO2Na.
(a) Draw the structures of these compounds, and write equations for these reactions.
<IMAGE>
