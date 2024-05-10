In Chapter 14, we saw that Agent Orange contains (2,4,5-trichlorophenoxy) acetic acid, called 2,4,5-T. This compound is synthesized by the partial reaction of 1,2,4,5-tetrachlorobenzene with sodium hydroxide, followed by reaction with sodium chloroacetate, ClCH 2 CO 2 Na.





(a) Draw the structures of these compounds, and write equations for these reactions.





<IMAGE>