12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Williamson Ether Synthesis
Problem 14-45b
Show how you would synthesize the following ethers in good yield from the indicated starting materials and any additional reagents needed.
(b) n-butyl phenyl ether from phenol and butan-1-ol
