12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Williamson Ether Synthesis
6:31 minutes
Problem 14-41c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Both LiAlH4 and Grignard reagents react with carbonyl compounds to give alkoxide ion intermediates (that become protonated in an aqueous workup). Those alkoxides can react with 1° or methyl alkyl halides or tosylates to give ethers. Show how the following ethers can be formed in this two-step process. As starting materials you may use any reactants containing 7 carbons or fewer.
(c) <IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
13
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice