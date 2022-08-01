Propose a Synthesis

All right. So for this one, um, I'm going the less substituted direction. Okay, but at the very beginning, Okay, I have a new alcohol, so I actually have to do an elimination reaction. And at the very beginning, I actually want to go in the more substituted direction. Okay? The reason is because noticed that if I eliminate this alcohol, Okay, I'm either gonna make a dull bon here. That would be Di substituted. Or I would make a dull bon here. That would be try substituted. Going in the tri subdued direction actually gets me closer to where I need to go, which is the less substituted direction. So what I want to do is actually used, um, or substituted elimination first and then later on, do the less substituted ones. Okay, Now we have one more kink in this, which is that I haven't alcohol. Is alcohol a good leaving group? No, it's not. So you, actually, if some of you guys put like l d a. Don't write this L d. A or Turkey talk side. Those actually won't work on alcohol at all because alcohol isn't a good enough leaving group. So what? We need to do for this first part is, Well, there's a few different things You could convert it to a good leaving group, which is something that we haven't really done a whole lot of. So I'm not gonna do that. But we could do is just We could do an acid catalyzed dehydration. Okay, So my first step, what I could do is just do h two s 04 over h 20 And what that's going to do is that's going to give me a car, broke a tie in here and eliminate this direction in the sights of direction. So what I would get for the first step is something Looks like this. Okay, now, I just want to point out that we can actually add this to our flow chart. Okay? Zits of works, small and strong works if it's starting with an alcohol. Hey, light. But if it's starting with an alcohol, then I actually would want to use I'm gonna put your base. But if it's starting with an alcohol, then I would actually want to use H two s over h 20 okay, because that's going to give me a sites of elimination that actually works on alcohol. Okay, The strong small base on Lee works on alcohol. Hey, lights. Okay, so you just have one more thing to add to your chart. Okay? So now we've got this double bond, and I'm trying to get the Dole bond toe look like to get this chlorine over here. Okay? So my question is, OK, I have a double bond. So should I add next to eliminate next? I have to add. Okay, so I have tow ad. And in this case, should I add Ante Markov Nick off or more Kafelnikov, Should I add to the blue or to the green? I showed it to the green because it's gonna get me closer to where I need to go. So let's go ahead and do a radical hydrology nation and add a BR right here. Okay, That's getting me really close. So now I'm just gonna put here that my re agent was hbr over peroxide. Okay, so now I have in addition, should I do an elimination or another edition? Have to do an elimination? Okay. Well, what kind of elimination do I want to? I want it to be a sites of elimination in blue or Ah, Hoffman, Elimination in red. I want this to be a Hoffman elimination, so I get closer to the C. L. So what free agents can I use for Hoffman elimination? See, now, we're just gonna do anti. You're gonna do, like, less substitute all the way. So I would use a bulky base. Okay, so let's go ahead and use a bulky base. Let's do L D a. That's just like the bulky weights were using a whole lot today. So what that's going to do is that's going to give me it dull bond. Oops. That's gonna give me a dull one that looks like this. And we are Oh, so close. Okay, we're really we're super close. All we need to do is we need to get a chlorine on that position. Now it turns out that Is that is that the more common composition? Anti Marconnet composition? What do you think? That's anti mark again. So what we can uses HBR and peroxide. Now it turns out you might be wondering why not hcl Johnny just put the chlorine right on there. It turns out that this reaction is Onley favorable with HBR, So unfortunately, I can't use HCL. So what that means is that I'm gonna get a regent. Ah, product that's super close to the end product. But it's just gonna look like this and said br Okay, so now that I've got basically the same exact thing do you have to know of a way that I can change that br for a C L I could just do it s n to. So in this case, I could just take the negative charge. Chlorine. So step five would just be c l minus and see. All minus could do a backside attack and kick out the bro mean, And then I would finally get my own product, which would be this. Okay, so I know that's a lot to take in, but I'm just trying to show you guys how grouping re agents by more subdued direction, less of suited direction can really help. Okay, so now I want us to do one on your own. Very similar. Try to figure out the direction. I'm just gonna give you a hint right now. It's both okay. The direction This is like kind of a trick where at some parts, the direction is gonna be more substituted in some parts of the direction is gonna be less substituted. It's your job to figure out what's the easiest way to make this happen. It's actually not a very hard reaction now, do you? It's not that many steps, but go ahead and try to figure it out, and then I'll give you the answer in just a sec.

