Moving Functionality in Synthesis

the synthetic cheat sheet talked a lot about moving functionality from one atom to another. And that's what I want to focus on in this page. I just want to focus on some practice problems of figuring out which direction to go and how to move these things in real life. Okay, so this chart is the same exact one from the cheat sheet. But let's go ahead and fill it in really quick. So remember that Let's do our eliminations first. What kind of base would be favored for sites of elimination? Small and strong. Okay. And then for a Hoffman, it'll be poking. Remember that. Okay, then for the Markov Nankov alcohol. Markov Makov. Um, al Kyohei lied. The alcohol, It was easy. That would just be h x. Okay. From a Kalashnikov alcohol, the one that we usually use is just h a over h Okay, but we can also use Oxy. Mark, I'm just going to write it down, okay? We can also use oxen work if we want thio. Okay, then, for the anti marks, it was the same deal. But I have to use hbr specifically over peroxide. Okay? And for on for my alcohol from my answer Mark alcohol. I would want to use Hyderabad oration. Okay, I'm just gonna write hydro operation here because you guys are such pros at Hyderabad oration already. I'm just gonna right here Ph three. Cool. So now we know kind of our roadmap. And then remember, we said that if you start off with a alcohol, you need to do a new elimination first. If you start off with a double bond, you need to do in addition first, cause it doesn't make sense. You can't add to something that's already added. You can't eliminate something that's already eliminated, so you have to alternate. Okay, so that's what it's just us up here. So what I want you guys to do for these practice problems is first of all, the most important thing, honestly, is just identifying which direction do we want to go in? Because that's something that a lot of students aren't used to doing on. That's not something that professors really teach. So for problem a go ahead and pause the video and just tell me, like, is this gonna want to go in the more substituted direction or in a less substituted direction from that chlorine to that alcohol. Okay, So literally pause the video. And then when you're done, Tommy, if it's gonna be in the more stupid or less. All right. So I hope that you said that it's going in the more substituted direction. Okay. Why? Because notice that I'm starting off with a primary and I'm ending up with a tertiary. That's all you need to dio. That means I'm going in the more substituted direction. Okay, so for B, what direction am I going? Well, it's the opposite, right? So I'm going from tertiary to primary, so this would be in the less substituted direction. Does this give us a clue about what re agents we should be using here? Yeah, it does, because it's like we have our whole blueprint right here. First of all, I know that I'm going for this red one A. I know I should be going in the more substituted direction, so I know I should be using the regions from the top of my chart. I should be using either my decisive elimination or my Markov knock off editions. Cool. So far. On top of that, I'm starting off with an alcohol. So since I'm starting off with an alcohol, which one should I start with addition or elimination? I should start off with elimination. So check that out. It's telling me exactly what to do. I should use a small, strong base to do a sites of elimination from my first step. Isn't that crazy? Because that's gonna lead me to the to the more stable product. Thio. I mean to the one that's more substituted. Isn't that crazy? So I just want to show us how it's like a road map like this is such an awesome chart. Let's keep going. So So why don't we do the first one together? Since, you know, this is just really good practice, and I think it helps if you guys were listening to the way that I think about it. Okay, so we just said that for my first step, I should use a small, strong base that's a decisive base. So let's go ahead. And, um, in this case, I actually don't have the choice. Between sites. Even often notice that I only have one elimination product possible, and that's this. Don't want it there, so I should just do whatever is going to give me the highest. The most amount of elimination product, not the most sites it. Okay, So what that means is that I should actually use a bulky base because my small bases might do in s into Okay. For example, um, oxides oxides will do an s and two if its primary. So let's actually just use L d. A. For my first step. Okay, So what that's going to do is that's gonna give me a molecule. It looks like this. Okay, Snow, I have that. So, now, um, I still trying to go in the more substituted direction? Yeah. I'm still trying to go towards that tertiary, so I should still be looking at the top of my chart. Okay. I should be looking at the more substituted direction right now. Okay, let me make it in red. Okay. So I should be going in, the more substituted. And since I'm starting with a dull bond now, should I use addition or elimination? I should use addition. Okay, So it's really up to you guys. Which one you want to choose? Okay, but I would prefer to pick, unless you can't have car market and shifts at all, which happens sometimes. Let's just pick H x. Okay, because h x actually can shift, and it's easy to eliminate. Okay, so let's go ahead and just use HBR. Okay? Now, if you couldn't shift at all, then you should use instead of a checks you should use Oxy, Mark Oxy Mark is this is the one that you choose when you can't shift at all. So what that's going to give me now is it's going to give me a car. Broke a tie in here. That's then going to shift through. Ah hydride shift Thio here. So we're going to get at the end of this step isn't gonna wind up getting a br right there. Okay, cool. So I've got a br okay and trying to figure out how to make that into this. Okay? Do I have a one step way to do that? So I have one step away to take that br and make it into a Ohh. Well, maybe what you're thinking is s n two. Okay, remember that s and two reactions could swap out Malkiel Hey, lied and put something else there But Actually, that's not a great strategy on the reason is, because s and two can't work on a tertiary. Okay, So really, the best thing to do here is actually, just let's eliminate. And then let's add the alcohol. Okay, Um, so let's go ahead and go ahead and do that. So what we would do is we would we could do any elimination we want because we're just trying to get that Markov Nick. Aww. Site. So we could just use any more cosmic off base like any Ohh for tertiary. And what that's going to give me is a dog. One looks like this once, Okay? It's not with the old one that looks like that. And then I could use an acid catalyzed hydration to do my last step so I could use basically h two s over h 20 And that would give me the last step. Um, our cosmic off alcohol right in the middle. Okay, so that was one way to do it. Notice that the amount of regions that I used was l d a h b r n a O h and then h two s 04 over h 20 not terrible. We did it in four. Okay, I'm going to write that down. Just let us have it. We had HBR then we had on anyway. H And then finally we had h two s over h 20 Okay, so that was a decent synthesis. Was there faster way to do it. Actually, there, Waas. There was a faster way to do this. And I wanted to see if you guys would see it or not. Okay. Ah, faster way to do this would have been and both are right. One of them is better, though. Would have been Yeah, I'll do L d a. From the very beginning. Okay? And that would still give me the stole bond here. Okay, But then instead of doing HBR at the end, what I wanted was an alcohol anyway. So how about instead of doing HBR? I just did my actually catalyzed hydration, so I did a choice of four and water. Okay. And what you'll notice is that well, that gives you you know, what does that give you? Well, that's going to give you a car. Will cut in here. And that's going to shift because of ah hydride Thio here. So I'm gonna wind up getting a carbon cat in here, and then that's when my water attacks. So, actually, my water could have just gotten there in two steps. Okay? I could have just used L d. A. And then h two s 04 over age tool. Okay, so both of them worked. And that's the thing about retro synthesis. Ah, lot of times, you're gonna have several options available to you to get something done. Okay, the better one is gonna be the one that happens in the less steps. So the one that we should really pick is this one. That's the better one. Okay, cool. So I hope that you guys just saw how we can use this flow chart. Basically, that was this flow chart with this, like, kind of like this guide to figure out. Are we going more certitude or less substituted, And then what's kind of our goal? Okay, so now we're gonna go to be, and I want you guys to do this one on your own and figure out how to go from the mawr substituted to the less substituted. So Maybe you should be looking at the other part of the guide, and I'm gonna let you guys try to take care of it, and then I'll answer it for you, so go for it.

