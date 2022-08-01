Propose a Synthesis

All right. So for this first one, we had to eliminate first because we have in addition, product. And it actually doesn't matter which direction, because they're both exactly the same. So I'm just going to do something to eliminate. Let me just use an a o e t. Okay. It's a strong enough base. And what that's gonna induce is a double bond that looks like this. I'm gonna try to draw small. I'm gonna get it sold. One looks like that. Okay, so now that I have any o e t, the next step is Do I want to add or eliminate? I wanna add. Don't wanna add Markov Nick off or anti Markov Nankov more subsided or less? Well, ideally this bro mean noticed that it's on this branch. Right? And that branch is attached to a tertiary carbon. So, ideally, I want to get closer to that tertiary carbon so that I can then get closer to the branch. So since I want to get closer to the tertiary, that would be more Koebnick. Aww. Okay, so what's an easy way toe? Add Markov. Nankov H X. So let's just use h I this time. Okay? what H X is gonna do is it's going to give me a car broke out in here. Let me just draw it out. It's gonna give me a car, Will cut in there, which is then going to shift with a hydride shift. Thio here. And then finally, my I would attack here. So now I've gotten I a dying relatively close to where the BR is. Okay, so now the question is I have my addition. Product. What should I do next? I should eliminate. But at this point, I'm already at the most substituted carbon. And now I'm trying to get a b r on this primary. So am I going, Morse, Do I want to go in the more substituted direction now or less, Which one I want to eliminate in the less substituted direction. Because now I wanna go towards this little edge over here. Okay? Now I want to go this way. So if I want to go in the if I want to eliminate and if I want to go in, the less substituted, that means that I have to use a bulky base. So let's go ahead and use a bulky base since we've been using it all day, Let's just use L D. A. Okay, So what l d is going to give me is that now I'm gonna wind up getting a double bond right here on the edge. Okay? Because that's the least substituted double bond. And now we need to add right. Well, what what do we add? We want out of roaming. Do we want to add it? Markov, Nick over and humor anti McConnell. Cover more comical anti Mark. So in this case, I would use HBR over peroxide. It's And there you have it. We would get our end product. So we just made it in four steps, and that was actually really the best we could dio its's. That was a law that was a long distance to move for just four steps. So we actually really Well, okay, One of the reasons we were able to move so quickly in just four steps from basically moved. How many carbons? 1234 positions. The reason we were able to do that is because the shift helped a lot. The shift helped. Went in the right direction for us. So it saved us a few steps, okay, But I hope that now you guys are getting the feel for this whole addition elimination thing. It's so common. It happens all the time. Thes questions might be a little bit harder than what you're going to see, but still, the whole principle of addition elimination is a big deal. Okay, so let me know if you have any questions, but if not, let's move on.

