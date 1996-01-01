Multiple Choice
Which of the following structures corresponds to a molecule with molecular formula that contains both an alkyne and an ether functional group?
Given the following structure: , which functional group is present in this molecule?
When naming a carboxylic acid according to IUPAC rules, which carbon atom should be designated as carbon in the parent chain?