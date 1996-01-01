This is a Newman projection of a substituted cyclohexane.
c. Give the IUPAC name.
c. Give the IUPAC name.
Draw the two chair conformers for each of the stereoisomers of trans-1-tert-butyl-3-methylcyclohexane.
Draw 1,2,3,4,5,6-hexamethylcyclohexane with all the methyl groups
a. in axial positions.
b. in equatorial positions.
Which of the following best describes the orientation of axial bonds in a chair conformation of ?
b. Draw the equivalent structure using wedge and dash notation on a cyclohexane hexagon.
This is a Newman projection of a substituted cyclohexane. a. Draw the equivalent chair form.
For each of the following disubstituted cyclohexanes, indicate whether the substituents in the two chair conformers are both equatorial in one chair conformer and both axial in the other or one equatorial and one axial in each of the chair conformers:
e. cis-1,4-
f. trans-1,4-