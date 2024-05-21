10. Addition Reactions
Halogenation
3:27 minutes
Problem 58
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Cyclohexene is dissolved in a solution of lithium chloride in chloroform. To this solution is added one equivalent of bromine. The material isolated from this reaction contains primarily a mixture of trans-1,2-dibromocyclohexane and trans-1-bromo-2-chlorocyclohexane. Propose a mechanism to show how these compounds are formed.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
4
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 2 videos