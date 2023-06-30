Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry10. Addition ReactionsHydrohalogenation
Problem 6m
When Br2 adds to a cis alkene that has different substituents attached to each of the two sp2 carbons, such as cis-2-heptene, identical amounts of the two threo enantiomers are obtained even though Br- is more likely to add to the less sterically hindered carbon of the bromonium ion. Explain why identical amounts of the two enantiomers are obtained.

