When Br2 adds to a cis alkene that has different substituents attached to each of the two sp2
carbons, such as
cis-2-heptene, identical amounts of the two threo enantiomers are obtained even though Br- is more likely
to add to the less sterically hindered carbon of the bromonium ion. Explain why identical amounts of the
two enantiomers are obtained.
