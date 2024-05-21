10. Addition Reactions
Halogenation
2:55 minutes
Problem 78
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
We have seen many examples where halogens add to alkenes with anti stereochemistry via the halonium ion mechanism. However, when 1-phenylcyclohexene reacts with chlorine in carbon tetrachloride, a mixture of the cis and trans isomers of the product is recovered. Propose a mechanism, and explain this lack of stereospecificity.
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
6
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 2 videos