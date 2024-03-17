9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkene Stability
Problem 5-47
a. Which is the most stable: 3,4-dimethyl-2-hexene, 2,3-dimethyl-2-hexene, or 4,5-dimethyl-2-hexene?
b. Which compound has the largest heat of hydrogenation?
c. Which compound has the smallest heat of hydrogenation?
