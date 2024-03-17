5. Chirality
Enantiomeric Excess
Problem 9.39c
Questions (a)–(d) all refer to the following reaction, which has been engineered to produce one enantiomer to the exclusion of the other.
<IMAGE>
(c) Suppose the difference in activation energy is 1.6 kcal/mol. At what temperature would you produce C in 99% ee?
