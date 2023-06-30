When exactly 1 mole of methane is mixed with exactly 1 mole of chlorine and light is shone on the mixture, a chlorination reaction occurs.
The products are found to contain substantial amounts of di-, tri-, and tetrachloromethane, as well as unreacted methane.
a. Explain how a mixture is formed from this stoichiometric mixture of reactants, and propose mechanisms for the formation of these compounds from chloromethane.
Verified Solution
13m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
45
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The one reaction that alkanes will actually undergo. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt