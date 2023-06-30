Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry11. Radical ReactionsFree Radical Halogenation
Problem 4c
Peroxides are often added to free-radical reactions as initiators because the oxygen–oxygen bond cleaves homolytically rather easily. For example, the bond-dissociation enthalpy of the O―O bond in hydrogen peroxide (H―O―O―H) is only 213 kJ/mol (51 kcal/mol). Give a mechanism for the hydrogen peroxide-initiated reaction of cyclopentane with chlorine. The BDE for HO―Cl is 210 kJ/mol (50 kcal/mol).

