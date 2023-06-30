Peroxides are often added to free-radical reactions as initiators because the oxygen–oxygen bond cleaves homolytically rather easily.
For example, the bond-dissociation enthalpy of the O―O bond in hydrogen peroxide (H―O―O―H) is only 213 kJ/mol (51 kcal/mol).
Give a mechanism for the hydrogen peroxide-initiated reaction of cyclopentane with chlorine.
The BDE for HO―Cl is 210 kJ/mol (50 kcal/mol).
Verified Solution
9m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
106
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The one reaction that alkanes will actually undergo. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt