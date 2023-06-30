Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry11. Radical ReactionsFree Radical Halogenation
Free-radical chlorination of hexane gives very poor yields of 1-chlorohexane, while cyclohexane can be converted to chlorocyclohexane in good yield. a. How do you account for this difference? b. What ratio of reactants (cyclohexane and chlorine) would you use for the synthesis of chlorocyclohexane?

