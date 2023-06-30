Free-radical chlorination of hexane gives very poor yields of 1-chlorohexane, while cyclohexane can be converted to chlorocyclohexane in good yield.
a. How do you account for this difference?
b. What ratio of reactants (cyclohexane and chlorine) would you use for the synthesis of chlorocyclohexane?
Verified Solution
10m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
104
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The one reaction that alkanes will actually undergo. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt