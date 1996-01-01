5. Chirality
(••••) When the following substituted biphenyl was synthesized, it was found to have a specific rotation [α] of -23° at 25°C . When the specific rotation was measured at 100°C the compound had a specific rotation of 0° . Upon cooling back to 25°C the specific rotation was measured again, resulting in [α] = 0°. Explain these results.
