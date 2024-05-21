11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
3:27 minutes
Problem 4.25
In the presence of a small amount of bromine, cyclohexene undergoes the following light-promoted reaction:
Cyclohexane <IMAGE> + trace Br2 hv—>
3-bromocyclohexene <IMAGE> + HBr
d. Explain why cyclohexene reacts with bromine much faster than cyclohexane, which must be heated to react.
