11. Radical Reactions
Allylic Bromination
Problem 4-46a
In the presence of a small amount of bromine, the following light-promoted reaction has been observed.
<IMAGE> + Br2 hv—> <IMAGE> + <IMAGE> + HBr
a. Write a mechanism for this reaction. Your mechanism should explain how both products are formed. (Hint: Notice which H atom has been lost in both products.)
