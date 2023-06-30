Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry11. Radical ReactionsFree Radical Halogenation
When methylenecyclohexane is treated with a low concentration of bromine under irradiation by a sunlamp, two substitution products are formed. (a) Propose structures for these two products. (b) Propose a mechanism to account for their formation.

Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
