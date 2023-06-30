Sodium triacetoxyborohydride, NaBH(OAc)3, is a mild
reducing agent that reduces aldehydes much more quickly
than ketones. It can be used to reduce aldehydes in
the presence of ketones, such as in the following reaction:
<
of reaction>
(b) Propose a mechanism for the reduction of an aldehyde
by sodium triacetoxyborohydride.
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
101
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Reducing Agents with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt