Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry13. Alcohols and Carbonyl CompoundsReducing Agent
4:50 minutes
Problem 21a
Textbook Question

An ether extraction of nutmeg gives large quantities of trimyristin, a waxy crystalline solid of melting point 57 °C. The IR spectrum of trimyristin shows a very strong absorption at 1733 cm-1. Basic hydrolysis of trimyristin gives 1 equivalent of glycerol and 3 equivalents of myristic acid (tetradecanoic acid). (a) Draw the structure of trimyristin. (b) Predict the products formed when trimyristin is treated with lithium aluminum hydride, followed by aqueous hydrolysis of the aluminum salts.

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
128
Was this helpful?
9:28m

Watch next

Master Reducing Agents with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
09:28
Reducing Agents
Johnny Betancourt
266
1
36
00:15
Intro
Johnny Betancourt
121
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.