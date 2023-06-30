Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry6. Thermodynamics and KineticsEntropy
Problem 4b
When ethene is mixed with hydrogen in the presence of a platinum catalyst, hydrogen adds across the double bond to form ethane. At room temperature, the reaction goes to completion. Predict the signs of ΔH° and ΔS° for this reaction. Explain these signs in terms of bonding and freedom of motion. ethene + H2 (Pt catalyst) ⇌ ethane

