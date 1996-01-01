6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Entropy
1:17 minutes
Problem 4c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
For each reaction, estimate whether ΔS° for the reaction is positive, negative, or impossible to predict. b. The formation of diacetone alcohol: + OH- ⇌
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
31
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Explaining what entropy is. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice