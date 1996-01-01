Which of the following is the correct IUPAC name for a compound with the structure ?
A
Pentane
B
Butane
C
Hexane
D
Propane
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structure given: it consists of a chain of carbon atoms connected in a row. The notation represents a continuous chain of carbon atoms with hydrogens filling the remaining valences.
Count the number of carbon atoms in the longest continuous chain. Each or group corresponds to one carbon atom. Here, the chain has 5 carbon atoms in total.
Recall the IUPAC nomenclature for alkanes: the prefix indicates the number of carbon atoms, and the suffix '-ane' indicates single bonds. The prefixes are: 1 carbon = Meth-, 2 carbons = Eth-, 3 carbons = Prop-, 4 carbons = But-, 5 carbons = Pent-, 6 carbons = Hex-, etc.
Since the chain has 5 carbons, the correct prefix is 'Pent-'. Adding the suffix '-ane' gives the name 'Pentane'.
Verify that there are no branches or functional groups that would change the name. Since the structure is a straight chain alkane with no substituents, the correct IUPAC name is 'Pentane'.
