What is the IUPAC name of the compound with the structure ?
A
Methane
B
Butane
C
Propane
D
Pentane
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molecular formula of the compound by counting the number of carbon atoms in the chain. The structure given is CH\_3-CH\_2-CH\_2-CH\_3, which contains 4 carbon atoms connected in a straight chain.
Recall the IUPAC nomenclature for alkanes, where the suffix '-ane' is used for saturated hydrocarbons (alkanes) and the prefix indicates the number of carbon atoms: 1 carbon = methane, 2 carbons = ethane, 3 carbons = propane, 4 carbons = butane, 5 carbons = pentane, and so on.
Since the compound has 4 carbon atoms in a continuous chain and no branches or functional groups, it is classified as an alkane with the prefix 'but-'.
Combine the prefix for 4 carbons ('but-') with the suffix for alkanes ('-ane') to form the name 'butane'.
Confirm that there are no substituents or functional groups that would modify the name, so the final IUPAC name of the compound is simply 'butane'.
