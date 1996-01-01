13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Protecting Alcohols from Organometallics
Using the epoxide shown, addition of an organolithium reagent, when followed by an acid quench, produces only the starting epoxy alcohol. Why? How could the reaction be modified to produce the desired molecule? [Hint: Look back at Section 13.14.]
