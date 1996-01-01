10. Addition Reactions
Epoxide Reactions
Problem 13.81
A variety of organometallics, which as strong nucleophiles can react with epoxides, are introduced in Chapter 16. Predict the product of these reactions. [Hint: Assume the carbon–metal bond in each is ionic, with the carbon possessing the negative charge.]
(c) <IMAGE>
