7. Substitution Reactions
SN2 Reaction
Problem 11.5
Muscalure is the sex attractant of the common housefly. Flies are lured to traps filled with bait that contain muscalure and an insecticide. Eating the bait is fatal. How could you synthesize muscalure using 1-bromopentane as one of the starting materials?
