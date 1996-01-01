13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
5:22 minutes
Problem 6
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(••••) LOOKING AHEAD In Chapter 13, we explain how to convert secondary alcohols into ketones using a mild oxidation reaction. When the following enantiomerically pure and optically active secondary alcohol is submitted to these reaction conditions, the product is optically inactive. Explain this observation.
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
30
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos