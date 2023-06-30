Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry13. Alcohols and Carbonyl CompoundsOxidizing Agent
7:27 minutes
Problem 11b
Textbook Question

We have covered several oxidants that use a multi-valent atom (Cr, Cl, S, or I) as their active species, going from a higher oxidation state before the oxidation to a lower oxidation state after oxidizing the alcohol. Draw the Lewis structures of the following atoms, before and after the oxidation of an alcohol to a ketone or aldehyde. How many bonds to oxygen does each atom have before and after the oxidation? (a) the Cr in chromic acid (b) the Cl in sodium hypochlorite (c) the S in the Swern oxidation

Verified Solution
clock
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
25
Was this helpful?
1:52m

Watch next

Master Reagents with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
01:52
Reagents
Johnny Betancourt
387
1
4
03:40
Strong oxidizing agents
Johnny Betancourt
395
18
00:52
Strong oxidizing agents
Johnny Betancourt
302
2
10
05:53
Strong oxidizing agents
Johnny Betancourt
313
4
32
06:50
Jones Reagent Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
213
2
14
00:15
Intro
Johnny Betancourt
121
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.