Problem 6j
The reaction of an amine with an alkyl halide gives an ammonium salt. R3N amine + R'—X alkyl halide —> R3(N+)—R' X- ammonium salt The rate of this SN2 reaction is sensitive to the polarity of the solvent. 1. Draw an energy diagram for this reaction in a nonpolar solvent and another in a polar solvent. 2. Consider the nature of the transition state, and explain why this reaction should be sensitive to the polarity of the solvent. 3. Predict whether it will be faster or slower in a more polar solvent.
