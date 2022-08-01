Eglinton Reaction

So the clinton coupling reaction can be seen as being comprised of four basic steps. When it comes to its coupling mechanism. Step one involves deep rotation. Step two substitution. Step three is radicalization and finally step four is demonization. Now if we start out with the proto nation, we're gonna say the slight acidity of the terminal AL kind hydrogen allows it to be deprived donated by the paradigm base. So here we have this slightly acidic hydrogen. Remember that the nitrogen within our paradigm base has a lone pair. It utilizes that lone pair to remove this hydrogen here. When it's removed, carbon holds onto the electrons within the bond. So as a result we create an alka Neid ion. Plus as a byproduct we make parady um ion as our second product. Now by product we're not really gonna be concerned with. Now we head into step two substitution. So the alcan I'd ion that we made in Step one, it's formed during the proto nation undergoes a substitution with copper one acetate. So here this carbon uses its lone pair to attach to carbon which causes the breaking of this bond towards the acetate ion. So we wind up making is we have our all kind here that is now connected to this copper and we have as another byproduct or acetate ion. From here we go into the third step which is radicalization. So the newly formed carbon copper bond undergoes home a little cleavage in order to form an alcon eyed radical. So remember in home a little cleavage, we have equal splitting of our single bond. So this bottle split the terminal al kind carbon will hold onto an electron. This carbon, this copper here uses this electron to actually attach itself to this acetate. Now remember with hemolytic cleavage, we don't have full arrows instead we have half or hook arrows being used because we only have the movement of individual electrons at the same time that this acetate uses this electron to connect to this copper. This copper in the bond takes its electron and holds onto it. So as a result, what we'll have at this point is are denied radical Plus two coppers connected to associates. Now finally we have demonization. So the final step involves the demonization of the two alcan eyed radicals that have been formed. Notice I say to alcon eyed radicals, that's because during this entire process, remember for this coupling reaction we're using two identical terminal al kinds. So all that's happening here to talk to all Kind number one, the same exact thing has been happening to al kind number two. Which is why by the time we get to our fourth step we have to alcon I'd radicals. Demonization can be seen as a form of termination where two radicals joined together to form a new stable compound. So here half arrow because we're moving one electron half arrow because we're moving one electron and now these two are joined together. So this would be our final product. So just remember this coupling reaction is a bit different from the other coupling reactions that you might be used to. It doesn't use a catalytic cycle in order to form the product. Instead, we have the utilization of radicals. As long as you can remember the basic setup for this type of coupling reaction, you can get to the product very easily. But if you need to work out the mechanism, just remember that it's comprised of four steps within its mechanism. We have deep rooted nation substitution radicalization and then finally did memorization to get our by al kamil product.

