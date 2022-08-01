Eglinton Reaction Example 1

although we haven't gone over the coupling mechanism for the clinton coupling reaction, we can take a simple approach to find our answer. So if we take a look at this example here, it says, determine the product from the following clinton coupling reaction. Now, here we have two identical terminal all kinds. If this were an actual question, you wouldn't have the number two here given to you, you'd have to realize that oh, I'm dealing with the clinton coupling reaction. Therefore, I'm dealing with two identical terminal al kinds. So it's kind of implied that there isn't just one of these all kinds. There's actually two of them. Now, all we have to do is we're gonna draw one terminal AL kind, then realize that there's gonna be an identical one also involved in the reaction. And in terms of simplicity, we know that through a process that we haven't seen yet that the hydrogen that are on the terminal al Qaeda carbons will be lost somehow, and that the AL kind carbons then would connect with one another. This would give me my final product as okay. And we have this terminal kind connecting with this terminal al kind. So this would be our final product. Now, this reaction also involves we have copper to acetate being used here and we have purity in base also involved in this reaction. But again, even though we haven't done the mechanism yet for this coupling reaction, we know that from what we've seen up above the hydrogen on both ends of the terminal all kinds would have been lost. And so those two carbons left behind would connect together to give us our by Alcoa o'neill product that we have here. Now that we've seen this simple example. Question click onto the next video and see how exactly does the coupling mechanism work for the clinton coupling reaction?

