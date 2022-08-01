Eglinton Reaction

in this video, we're gonna take a look at the clinton reaction. Now we're going to say that the clinton coupling reaction involves the coupling between two identical terminal all kinds with a copper catalyst and base. Now we want to make sure that the two all kinds we're using are identical so as to avoid a mixture of possible products. Now we're going to say here that the reaction uses a copper catalyst in the formation of a buy al Caneel product and like coupling reactions, it has the same two driving forces. One driving force is the formation of conjugated products. Remember the more conjugation our compound possesses than the more it is stable. And we're gonna say that another driving force is that the transition metal catalyst is trying to obey the 18 or 16 electron rule. Now, unlike other coupling reactions, it doesn't use a catalytic cycle and instead radicals. Now the general set up for Clinton coupling reaction is we have all kind one which is identical to all kind to. We utilize copper one and copper to catalyst. And we have peered in as our base. Remember, peer Gynt is like benzene except there's a nitrogen within it. And basically what happens here is that we have the loss of hydrogen from both of these so that the al kind portions that are left at the end combined together to give us our by al kamil product. Now we're gonna look at the mechanism later on to see how it really occurs. But for simplicity sake, you could just think of it as the two hydrogen um combining being lost and we're not necessarily combining but they're being lost. And then what's left combines together Now, since our two all kinds are identical, that means that there are groups would be the same. So here we're gonna say the R. one and R. two groups of the terminal. All kinds can be represented by um vinyl or real groups. They can also be represented by an owl kill group or even another al kamil group. So that's just the basic setup of the clinton reaction. Now that we've talked about the basic steps involved, click onto the next video and see how I approach the example question we're asked to find the final product.

