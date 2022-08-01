Structural Classification

I am so sorry to break this to you, but a really big part of learning proteins is memorizing your 20 amino acids. This is no easy task. It takes a lot of work. And in this video, what we're gonna do is we're gonna kind of set up our game plan for the way we're going to think about these amino acids so that when you start categorizing them, we're all on the same page. So let's go ahead and get started. So, like I said at the beginning, you're likely going to need to memorize your 20 standard amino acids that are derived from proteins. Now, you might get lucky, and maybe you don't need to memorize all of these things. But I'm just gonna prepare you to memorize all these different fax just in case. And what are the things that you're likely going to be responsible to know your response so well to know the names of the 20 amino acids the structure so actually be able to draw them from scratch There three letter abbreviations. So the abbreviations of those names, the one letter symbols of those names so the 20 amino acids are represented by different letters of the alphabet. You're probably gonna need to know that as well. Their structural categories like what type of functional groups They have their functional categories. How did they react in water crazy and maybe even their P. K s, which has to do with the acidity of these amino acids. Guys, it is so much to know. And a lot of people just resort to using flash cards. But I'm gonna help you through this process so that you're not just making flashcards from scratch. You have a strong foundation to start from. Okay, so just you know, this video is not about memorizing the acids, because we're going to do that on the next page in what's called the clutch prep amino acid breakdown, where we're going to devote a bunch of time just toe learning them. But in this video, let's just talk about how to categorize them. So it turns out that part of what sucks about learning your mental acids is that there is no universally agreed upon method of categorization. What that means is that you may ask your friend for their notes. Let's say you have ah, friend, that's one year ahead of you. It's in school and you ask them for your notes for their notes and amino acids. And let's say that they're having to learn in biochemistry and you learned it in organic chemistry. Let's say, Well, it turns out that based on your textbooks or based on your professors, your you may actually have toe learn slightly different things. You may need to categorize them slightly differently, which makes things really hard. Imagine that you wanna learn them and you go to YouTube and you look at a video and that video is gonna be a little bit different than potentially what you need to know for your class. So what I want to do is talk about the different systems of categorization and then coach you through which one we're gonna use here. A clutch prep. Okay, so the two most common methods are structural classification and functional classifications. Okay, so the first one that we're gonna talk about is structural categorization. So what does it mean to have a structural categorization? It means that you're basing the categorization of these amino acids on structural similarities. Okay, between the immuno acids. So what? You're looking at is you're looking at the actual atoms or the side chains, and you're saying these two side chains kind of looks similar? These two side chains kind of look similar. So we're going to group them into these categories very common categories that your sea of structural are categories like Alif attic. Al emphatic means that it's hydrocarbon without any aromatics in it. Okay, aromatic. So it has these rings with alternating single double bonds, sulfur containing does it have sulfur in it? There's more like oxygen containing nitrogen containing instead of like you can keep going, but basically just has to do with looking for patterns in the atoms and trying to match the atoms into groups. Okay, now, this is actually problematic, though, because some amino acids are actually gonna fit into more than one category because they're gonna have maybe two structural features that are shared with other groups. So let's just do an example to show how this is a little problematic. So I want us to together proposed structural categories for the following amino acids. So that means you don't even know your categories yet, But if you had to make some up What would you make up? Okay, so let's just go ahead and start off with this first one. Fennel, Alan. I mean, what I notice is that first of all, like, keep in mind that all of the backbones of the amino acids are the same. They all have this going on, right? They all have carb, oxalic acid. I mean, so all we're doing is we're comparing the side chains, right? We're comparing all these guys here. So when we categorize thes, we wanna be looking at the blue part and we want to be saying, you know, what's how could we kind of group these together? So federal Alan, I notice has an aromatic ring. So let's go ahead and group that as an aromatic, um, amino acid, which it is in that sense, searing has, um, and alcohol. So let's say this is alcohol containing valley ing is just a hydrocarbon. It's just, you know, carbon and hydrogen. So we could say this is Al emphatic. That's actually the definition of Aleph attic. Okay, so so far, so good struck this structural colorization. Seems you working history, Dean. So this is actually a hetero cycle, but it's still aromatic. It has those all training single bonds sold once. So this one actually also go into the aromatic category high five. It looks like we're grouping these. Well, now, let's get to tire scene. Hm. How would you group this? Well, it looks aromatic for sure. It has that benzene ring, but notice that there's a problem. It also has an alcohol. Right. So how would you categorize this? Would you categorize it as aromatic? Would you categorize it as alcohol containing the answer is that it's actually both. And that's why this system is kind of tricky, because sometimes you're gonna have overlap and you're gonna try to memorize Oh, these are my aromatics. And then you're gonna have this. These are my alcohol's. But then, like the same amino acid is in both groups. So I just wanna let us know that for the purposes of clutch prep, we're not going to be using this method one, because it's not really that accurate, right? I'm proving to you that sometimes there is overlap. But second of all, because this is actually pretty easy, like as long as you know, your amino acids, you could figure out these categories on your own just by looking at it, right? I don't need to teach you this a whole lot. I don't need to teach you what alcohol looks like or what an aromatic looks like. You can figure that out on your own. So if you're Professor, if your textbook, if your homework wants you to categorize in this way, it's all you I'm giving you permission to just look at the groups and try to figure it out that way and do your best. Okay, But we're gonna be focusing on a lot more here. A clutch prep is the functional categorization because it's a lot harder to understand, and it's the one that we're gonna need more practice on. So in the next video, we're gonna talk about functional categorization.

