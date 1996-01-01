Functional Classification

So even though I kind of just bashed the structural categorization system, I hope that one point that I got across is that it's pretty straightforward, you don't need to practice it a whole lot. Just kind of look at the functional groups and use your or go knowledge to figure out what groups they belong in and that's that's the end of it. So even though it's not the best system, at least it's pretty easy to use. Now, the second one is not easy to use and this is the one we're gonna be focusing on because it's actually the most popular and that has to do with functional categorization, meaning that we're gonna be looking at the similarities and differences between amino acids reacting in an acquis environment. We want to figure out how are these amino acids gonna react in water? And that's actually gonna be how we are going to learn to categorize the amino acids. Okay, so just you know, how do you know we're talking about functional or or structural, well you're gonna be looking for these types of words you're gonna be looking for words like non polar polar, neutral, acidic, basic hydrophobic, hydrophobic, All of these words, even though they don't seem to have to do with water they actually do because what it's talking about is is it non polar compared to water is acidic compared to water? Is it neutral compared to water is hydrophobic. Which means it's actually afraid of water is trying to remove itself from the water. So what we're gonna be doing is we're gonna be learning how to categorize our amino acids with respect to how they react in water. And if you know this this is first of all it's the harder one to memorize. But it's also probably the more helpful because the one that's the most commonly tested. Okay. Now I do have one note here which is that this one is also problematic for a specific reason. Which is that different sources categorized slightly differently. So they don't all use the same words. Sometimes there's overlap between the words. Sometimes they use synonyms. Okay. So what I'm gonna be going over here at clutch prep we're gonna be using two systems. Okay. And these are the two most common systems and I want you to understand what they are. One of them is the neutral and charged system. Okay So sometimes you're just gonna see you may have to just memorize that these are your neutral amino acids and these are your charged amino acids. So we're going to learn that. But beneath that there's another category which is sometimes it's like a it's like an extra level of complexity which you may also be required to know. And that has to do with the exact polarity of each one. So in the neutral category there's two. So it's kind of like neutral is the umbrella term but within neutral there's two subcategories and those subcategories are non polar and polar. Okay. So if I say non polar amino acid that means neutral. If I say polar, that means neutral. Maybe you don't even have to use the word neutral. But I'm just letting you know if you have to use whichever word you have to use. Now you're kind of understanding how they're related to each other. Same thing with charge. There's two types of charge. There's acidic charged and there's basic charge. So you might need to memorize them all together as charged or you might need to memorize them separately as the too acidic amino acids and the three basic amino acids. Okay, um most likely you're gonna have to memorize the two and the three because they're pretty different from each other. But I'm just letting you know that if you see the term charge, it's just referring to those five. Okay, so what's actually going on in this diagram? Well guys remember I talked about these one letter symbols that represent that are used to represent amino acids. These are all 20 symbols. And what I've done here is I've ordered them. I've grouped them according to what type of category they're in. Okay, so starting all the way from the left hand side, imagine that we have a protein. Okay, this is actually like a big protein. I'm gonna draw here. Don't do this on your own page. But I'm just gonna draw like a big protein. And outside of that protein is water. And these are all water molecules, they're all kind of like floating around and then that's the center of the protein. All the way towards the left of the page. Okay, well all the way towards the left, we have the most hydrophobic proteins or amino acids. These amino acids hate water because they can't hydrogen bond. They're not polar. They're non polar. Right? And remember that when we learned about solid ability a long time ago, like dissolves like is water polar or is it non polar? Do you remember? Water is very polar. So that means that according to the soul ability rules of life is always like which amino acids want to be the closest to water. The polar ones, the ones that have charges, the ones that have died polls etcetera. Which ones want to be as far away from the water as possible. The non polar ones. Because non polar and polar don't mix. It's like oil and water. Okay, it's exactly like oil and water. Okay, the charged ones are like the water and the non polar ones are like the oil trying to stay away from the water. Okay, so we have nine amino acids that are non polar. These are going to be super hydrophobic. They're gonna want to be as far inside of the protein as possible. They'll do whatever they can to fold inside the protein. So they're removed from the water. Then we have still in the neutral category. They're not charged but we have slightly more polar or slightly more hydro filic um polar groups. So these six amino acids are going to have either partial positives or partial negatives that allow them to be a little bit more comfortable around water. But they're still they still don't want to be like submerged in water but they're right in the middle. You know like they can be kind of on the outside of the protein. They're a little bit more hydro filic but they're not fully charged. Okay. And then finally we have our charged proteins are are charged amino acids. These guys have can hydrogen bond, they can have full charges potentially. And what that means is that they are gonna their water loving. These are hydro filic. They love to be out in the water hydrogen bonding with their buddies. All these water molecules around. That's exactly what they want. They want to do whatever they can to be on the outside of the protein so that the water molecules around in the environment are interacting with them. Okay so when we talk about, when we start memorizing are amino acids, we're gonna be memorizing them in this order. We're gonna be memorizing from the most hydrophobic the non pollers then we're gonna talk about the pollers and then we're gonna talk about are acidic and our basics. Alright so I hope that this makes sense. This is gonna be the system that we use here at clutch prep it's also the most common. Um but if your professor or your textbook uses a slightly different system, then it will be up to you to kind of pick and choose which parts of this to keep and which parts to replace with the way that your professor wants you to learn it. But this is gonna work, I'd say 80% of the time. Okay, so let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

