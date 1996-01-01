12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Leaving Group Conversions - Using HX
4:51 minutes
Problem 10c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
When 3-methyl-2-butanol is heated with concentrated HBr, a rearranged product is obtained. When 2-methyl-1-propanol reacts under the same conditions, a rearranged product is not obtained. Explain.
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
36
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Why do we need to convert Alcohol into a good leaving group? with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice