12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
(b) Under the same conditions, an optically active sample of trans-2-bromocyclopentanol reacts with concentrated aqueous HBr to give an optically inactive product, (racemic) trans-1,2-dibromocyclopentane. Propose a mechanism to show how this reaction goes with apparently complete retention of configuration, yet with racemization. (Hint: Draw out the mechanism of the reaction of cyclopentene with Br2 in water to give the starting material, trans-2- bromocyclopentanol. Consider how parts of this mechanism might be involved in the reaction with HBr.)
