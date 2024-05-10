12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Leaving Group Conversions - Using HX
7:22 minutes
Problem 7-64a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Protonation converts the hydroxy group of an alcohol to a good leaving group. Suggest a mechanism for each reaction.
(a) <IMAGE> HBr, heat, (SN2 or SN1)—> <IMAGE> + H2O
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
15
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice