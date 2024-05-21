5. Chirality
Calculations with Enantiomeric Percentages
The specific rotation of (S)-2-iodobutane is +15.90°.
(a). Draw the structure of (S)-2-iodobutane.
(b). Predict the specific rotation of (R)-2-iodobutane.
c. Determine the percentage composition of a mixture of (R)- and (S)-2-iodobutane with a specific rotation of -7.95°
