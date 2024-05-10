5. Chirality
Calculations with Enantiomeric Percentages
Problem 28
Under certain conditions, when (R)-2-bromobutane is heated with water, the
SN1 substitution proceeds twice as fast as the SN2.
Calculate the e.e. and the specific rotation expected for the product.
The specific rotation of (R)-butan-2-ol is −13.5°. Assume that the SN1 gives equal amounts of the two enantiomers.
