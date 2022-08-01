Buchwald-Hartwig Amination Reaction Example 1

So we haven't seen the mechanism for the Buchwald Hartwig emanation reaction yet. So we're gonna approach this example question in a very simple way, remember what's fundamentally happening? Um We're seeing that we have the loss of our X group from the carbon Halide and the H group from our amine. And then we have the R. One and R. Two groups combining together to give us our coupling product. So here if we take a look here goes the halogen, that is part of my R1 Group. So this is our one and then here is the H. And then here is the H. Which represents my C. Group, that is part of our two. We know that those are going to be lost. And all that happens is R. One and R. Two combined together. So what we're going to get here at the end is here's our one, It combined with our two. Um now here you can draw the two hour kill groups any way you want, they just have to be connected to the nitrogen. So here this would be our a really mean, that's isolated from this coupling reaction. Now that we've seen a simple approach to solving an example question, click on the next video to take a look at the coupling mechanism for this coupling reaction.

